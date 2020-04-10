Aberdeen FC Community Trust set for £125K windfall as Red Army snap up season tickets

The Aberdeen FC investor group’s pledge to donate 10% of this month’s season ticket sales to the AFC Community Trust looks set to land the charity £125,000.

The Dons think they are on course to shift 5,000 season tickets for next season by the end of April, with the Red Army already snapping up 2,000 this month.

If they hit the 5,000 mark by the month’s end, it would see a large sum put back into the AFCCT’s #StillStandingFree campaign, launched to help the north-east’s socially isolated during the coronavirus lockdown.

More than 2,000 vulnerable supporters have already been contacted by a volunteer, first-team player or club legend to make sure they are coping during the Covid-19 crisis, while 1,500 people have also been supported with deliveries to tackle food poverty.

The fresh funds will be used to boost these initiatives, and also – when government advice permits – allow the trust to run a mental health programme in schools and a Cormack Park community day for NHS staff.

Reds commercial director Rob Wicks, pictured, said: “Based on season ticket sales from the past few seasons, and current sales for 20/21, we believe the matched donation to the trust will reach £125k this month, equivalent to around 5,000 season ticket sales.

“That’s the challenge to the Red Army and the message is very much if you can support by renewing early or purchasing a new season ticket now, please do so, as you’re also supporting your community through the trust.

“Just last year, UEFA recognised AFC as the best community club in Europe and I think that community spirit has been well and truly reinforced in the last couple of weeks.”