Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes: Authorities must give Scottish football season ‘every chance’ of finishing

Dons boss Derek McInnes hopes the authorities give this season a chance of finishing.

Football in Scotland was suspended indefinitely on Friday due to the coronavirus outbreak.

No potential date when matches could be played again has been given.

There is the possibility that this season will not be completed and could either be declared null and void, or that decisions will be made on which teams are declared champions and which sides are relegated.

Aberdeen are sitting fourth in the Premiership, a point behind Motherwell in the race for third and a spot in the Europa League.

The Reds were also gearing up for a Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic next month.

McInnes hopes the season can be completed and the Pittodrie gaffer said: “I think we give it every chance.

“This has escalated pretty quickly over the last few weeks.

“But who is to know that we can’t get in a position to get on top of this?

“I would give it every chance to fulfil the fixtures until it is impossible to do that this campaign.

“We are hoping the government take a bit of leadership and postpone next weekend’s fixtures and then we have the international break.

“If that was the case, we wouldn’t play again until April.

“That seems common sense to not play this weekend, take a breath and see where we are in a couple of weeks and if we are in a better position.

“I don’t think we need to make any decisions at the minute, but I do think a decision to fulfil the rest of the fixtures is the right decision whenever that is.”

When football was suspended Aberdeen had been preparing to face closest rivals Motherwell on Friday night at Fir Park. However, McInnes had no complaints about the suspension.

He added: “It was absolutely the right thing.

“Of course all week we had been busting for this game and looking to set about Motherwell and get the three points. It was such an important game.

“When we trained on Thursday afternoon, the whole focus was on the game.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack discovers Scottish football is suspended due to coronavirus while being interviewed for our Northern Goal podcast:

“But it seemed to change quite quickly. We were all watching the news come in with more and more people being affected.

“When we woke up on Friday morning it felt wrong to be playing football that night.

“It didn’t feel right and when the decision came I agreed it was the right decision.

“Football is so important to us all, but it is way more important that we try to rid us of this virus that is causing so much disruption and grief.

“We need to do what we can now to make sure we can pick up where we left off. Hopefully we can be led by the government and take confidence from the experts that this in time will get to the stage where we can get back to some sort of normality.”

Prior to the suspension of football one option that was being considered was playing games behind closed doors.

Although that would have still have a financial impact for clubs it may have allowed the season to be finished, but McInnes understands the reasons for a total suspension.

He said: “We did think because the game was on TV that might have been the case (played behind closed doors) with no supporters allowed.

“But we saw it starting to affect key individuals in England – managers, coaches and players.

“We all have a responsibility. We stressed to the players the importance of giving ourselves every chance not to contract this virus and make sure we minimise this risk.

“By going out and playing and being involved in a public get-together, even if it was behind closed doors, there are still people there who you would be coming into contact with which means we are putting ourselves at risk.

“Until we minimise that risk and can be sure, there is no way we are going to be able to fulfil our fixtures.

“Whenever we are able to pick up the game again, if that is in two weeks, three weeks or two months, the season must get finished.

“Whether that impacts the following season and it means we have a shorter season, we can’t just say what has happened has not happened.

“We have got to fulfil the fixtures. There are ways around about it.

“There is going to be huge disruption and who knows how it is going to play out.

“Whenever we are in a position to go back to playing football, be that behind closed doors or as we have always known it, the season must finish for me.”