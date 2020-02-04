Ash Taylor hails job done by Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes

Defender Ash Taylor insists manager Derek McInnes silenced his critics by holding title-chasing Rangers 0-0.

Some travelling supporters at the goal-less stalemate at St Mirren vented their frustrations and questioned McInnes’ future.

Taylor is unwavering in his belief McInnes remains the manager to lead the Reds to success and believes the performance at Ibrox underlined that.

The centre-back said: “Of course he (McInnes) is the right man for the job.

“What he has done for this football club is fantastic. He has brought it on in leaps and bounds.

“You just have to stick with it because you have your tough times at football clubs but I don’t think the performances have been poor – they have been good.

“It is just in that final bit and putting the ball in the back of the net, which will come.

“You are playing for Aberdeen and are going to get the criticism when you don’t win the games.”

Aberdeen had been subjected to criticism following a slump in form following a 1-0 loss to third-placed Motherwell and the flat stalemate at St Mirren.

Taylor accepts such is the expectation at Aberdeen flak will be directed at players and the management if they do not deliver results.

He is confident the draw at Ibrox can be the catalyst to propel Aberdeen forward in the second half of the campaign.

Taylor said: “Aberdeen is a big football club and criticism comes when you are not winning games.

“That is part and parcel of being at this football club, the expectation is there. We know as a team the performances have been there but we have been keeping clean sheets. It is just that final bit.”

Asked if the players discussed the criticism of the manager and the squad, Taylor said: “We focus on the job at hand and focus on the game.

“We know we can do better in front of goal and that it is going to come and hopefully that will come against St Johnstone.”

Dons boss McInnes had highlighted the lack of cutting edge in attack as the main factor in the recent slump in form.

He made three permanent signings in the January transfer window in securing winger Matty Kennedy, midfielder Dylan McGeouch (Sunderland) and attacking full-back Ronald Hernandez (Stabaek, Norway).

Taylor said: “I am sure the players we have brought in can help us find the back of the net.

“Hopefully we can kick on now.”

Although Aberdeen failed to score for a third successive match when drawing 0-0 at Ibrox, it was a vastly improved performance with scoring opportunities created in Govan.

Taylor said: “It was a solid, dogged performance and I am disappointed we didn’t come away with the three points because we had the better chances. We did enough to win the game.

“It was important that we put in another solid performance and kept another clean sheet, especially when playing against an in-form side in Rangers.

“We showed determination and that is a springboard for the rest of the season now.

“Now we need to carry that forward and hopefully we can find the back of the net and that can push us on.”

Leading scorer Sam Cosgrove had the best opportunity at Ibrox when one-on-one with Rangers keeper Allan McGregor.

However, the striker, already on 21 goals this season, took a heavy touch when racing in on goal that allowed McGregor to make the vital block.

Taylor said: “Unfortunately for Sam, the pitch played a part as the ball bobbled up a little bit.

“Sam has proven his worth to us many times before.”

Although Aberdeen have struggled in front of goal, they have been solid at the back, with the centre-back partnership of Taylor and Scotland international Scott McKenna pivotal.

Since the restart after the winter break, the Dons have conceded just one goal in four games. Taylor said: “We are getting a good understanding with one another and forming a solid partnership, which is pleasing.”