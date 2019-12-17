Ash Taylor thinks Aberdeen can use spirit of draw with Rangers to topple Celtic

Ash Taylor wants Aberdeen to channel the spirit of their fightback to draw with Rangers when they visit Parkhead on Saturday.

Centre-back Taylor was in the side on December 4 when the Dons – 2-0 down after 30 minutes at Pittodrie – produced their best 60 minutes of the season to claim a point.

A miserable 3-0 loss to Hibs at Easter Road followed, but after beating Hamilton 1-0 in the Granite City on Saturday to return to third place, Taylor thinks there’s a residual belief from the Gers draw the Dons can use against the champions.

He said: “Of course we can take a lot from the Rangers game, the way we battled back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 was there for all to see.

“The performance we put in was brilliant and we can take a lot from it.

“It has given everyone the belief, especially if you are coming back from 2-0 down and against a top Rangers team.

“That result has definitely helped to instil that belief in the players.”

Taylor – who signed on for a second spell at Pittodrie in the summer – returned from a hamstring problem to start at the back against Rangers, having been out since July.

In his absence, there was a devastating 5-0 Ibrox loss to Steven Gerrard’s Gers before the Reds slumped 4-0 at home to the Hoops.

The reaction to those results gave a false sense of how far off the pace Derek McInnes’ injury-riddled Dons were. And the draw with Rangers has gone some way to addressing this.

Taylor said: “If we are judged on the big games against the Old Firm then it must mean we are competing against them.

“We just need to go there and put in a performance we know we are capable of.

“There is a bigger money gap at the top of the table now, definitely.

“We need to try to bridge the gap in other ways.

“We can do that with the building of the training ground, laying foundations and doing the best we can as a team and a club.

“We have a great squad, especially with the depth we have and if we perform as we know we can I am in no doubt we will be up there or about it.”

Taylor played in two home victories over Ronny Deila’s Celts in the 2015/16 season, when the Dons were viewed as title contenders.

However, now back after a spell at Northampton Town, he is focused on what Derek McInnes’ team do “going forward”.

Taylor is also in a position – having played with both – to judge how Aberdeen’s red-hot forward Sam Cosgrove stacks up against departed, prolific hitman Adam Rooney, now of Salford City.

Derek McInnes drew comparisons between the two strikers after Cosgrove netted his 19th goal of the campaign against Accies.

Taylor said: “I have had the joy of working with both and they are both good players.

“Who is better?

“Adam is getting on now – I am only joking with that!

“Both come up with the goods when the chance is there and that is exactly what you want from your strikers.”

With Cosgrove’s form comes interest from other teams, with English Championship outfits Middlesbrough, Derby County and Stoke City all linked to the 23-year-old. Taylor knows that’s the nature of the football business.

Taylor said: “I’m not surprised there are a lot of clubs looking at him.

“He is young, a big lad and puts himself about. He is also scoring goals and that is what teams are looking at.

“All I can say is that for Aberdeen he has been brilliant.”