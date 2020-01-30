Aberdeen assistant Tony Docherty says critics of Derek McInnes ‘should be hugely thankful’ in furious rant

Aberdeen assistant manager Tony Docherty slammed the critics of boss Derek McInnes.

The Dons No 2 hit out at those who have questioned whether McInnes’ time in charge at Pittodrie may be coming to an end.

During Sunday’s 0-0 draw with St Mirren at the Simple Digital Arena some members of the Red Army started chanting for McInnes to leave the club.

However, Docherty believes some of the flak directed towards McInnes is “absurd, preposterous and disrespectful”.

When asked about the chanting at the weekend, Docherty said: “It’s something that I, speaking on behalf of everyone at the club, find hugely disrespectful.

“I think we need to put it into perspective that it was only maybe five or six individuals (chanting).

“Since the game we’ve had loads of correspondence from other fans saying they were embarrassed by it.

“I find it absurd, I find it preposterous and hugely disrespectful because in the seven years the manager has been at this football club he’s raised the expectation levels.

“We’ve won a cup, we’ve been in three more cup finals and four more semi-finals. The manager has a 55% win ratio and we’ve qualified for Europe every year.

“Year upon year he’s rebuilt the squad. We have a top manager at this football club with so many attributes.

“The reason I’m speaking on behalf of all the players and staff at the club is because the manager has shown real loyalty to this football club.

“And that’s when he’s had the opportunity to go to arguably bigger clubs and there have been more than the ones people have heard of.

“He has chosen to stay loyal to the fans and the players, the staff and the chairman.

“Yes, there are things we need to get better at, particularly in the final third of the pitch.

“But I find it hugely disrespectful that this has been the narrative and people who should know better have been picking up on it.

“At the moment I think people should be hugely thankful for what we’ve got.”

Since arriving at Aberdeen in March 2013, McInnes has knocked back chances to leave for Sunderland in the summer of 2017 and Rangers in November of the same year.

Docherty believes that loyalty to the Dons is too easily forgotten and says McInnes’ achievements can’t be overlooked.

In the last six seasons the Reds have finished second on four occasions, third once and fourth once in the Premiership and as a result qualified for the Europa League on each occasion. McInnes also led Aberdeen to the League Cup in 2014 as well as reaching three more cup finals.

Docherty added: “Sometimes the loyalty the manager has shown may be forgotten.

“One of the reasons I find it disrespectful is because our budget is similar to Hibs and Hearts and since McInnes took over here we’ve performed to a higher level.

“The stats are there regarding cup finals and on four occasions out of six we’ve finished with 70 points or more in the league.

“In that time Hearts and Motherwell have done it once each and we’ve done it four times under the manager. We’ve created history in Derek’s time as manager because we’ve reached Europe every season and we’ve won a cup.

“So for the narrative to be the way it is just now angers me because you only need to look at the clubs with a similar budget to us and how far behind us they finish every season.

“It’s hugely disrespectful towards the manager and the way he’s driven everybody at this club to reach the level they have.

“The manager has created an expectation level for himself and is driving us every year to reach that level.

“We’ve done that and we’re doing it again this year. We’re sitting fourth in the league and can get into Europe, and there is the Scottish Cup to come as well.

“It’s something that irks and it’s something that makes us more driven to get the job done.”

Docherty and McInnes take Aberdeen to Ibrox to play Rangers on Saturday and the assistant manager says his boss is still as determined as ever to lead the Dons to success. Docherty said: “Everything this club is at the moment is down to Derek McInnes and the way he has driven the club in his time here.

“There’s an argument that he’s been here too long but I see a hunger in the manager that is even greater than the first day he came in.

“These things drive him on and everybody at the club finds it disrespectful. But Derek will continue to drive on all the staff and all the players every day towards success at this club.”