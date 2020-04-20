Aberdeen chief Cormack backs call for SPFL probe amid coercion claims

Dave Cormack has backed calls for an independent inquiry into the SPFL’s attempts to end the lower-league seasons.

The league body’s resolution to declare the Championship, League 1 and League 2 over and give their board the power to end the Premiership campaign was put to clubs on Wednesday April 8.

The SPFL set a deadline of 5pm on Friday April 10 for clubs to vote. However, Dundee stalled and eventually voted in favour last Wednesday.

There have been suggestions of coercion and bullying by the SPFL to convince clubs to pass the proposal.

Rangers and Hearts are among those to call for an independent review into chief executive Neil Doncaster’s handling of the situation.

When asked for his thoughts on an inquiry, Aberdeen chairman Cormack said: “I would agree with that.

“A non-Aberdeen fan got in touch with me and we have to think about what it looks like from a fan’s perspective.

“This isn’t the best position to be in and we can do better. Here’s a quote a fan sent me from the 18th century: ‘For evil to succeed it’s only necessary for good men to do nothing’.

“If that’s the feeling of fans out there across the board then we owe it to ourselves and owe it to the fans to right this situation and bring back the credibility.

“Coming back to the investigation and what Ann Budge has said, we’d like to see an independent investigation and somebody independently chair it because if we don’t have one I’m not sure people will believe it.”

Prior to casting Aberdeen’s vote on the resolution Cormack sought assurances from the SPFL that the Premiership season wouldn’t be called off without top-flight clubs being fully consulted.

During this process Cormack revealed Doncaster told him 20 minutes prior to the voting deadline that nine Premiership clubs – the number needed in the top flight to pass the resolution – had voted in favour, meaning effectively the Dons’ vote didn’t matter.

Cormack added: “I didn’t have a problem with Neil getting involved and Neil didn’t push us either way in the conversations we had.

“He absolutely understood our position was that we wanted the Premiership clubs to decide and we were trying to negotiate a written assurance from the SPFL board that would be the case.

“Where we are now, we’ve got the assurance that the decision to close down the Premiership will not be taken without full consultation of the Premiership clubs.

“We need to be able to have that conversation and make that decision.

“What we wanted to do was be supportive, in particular once we understood the needs of the lower league clubs when it came to not having to extend player contracts and get the money.

“We wanted to be supportive of this, but we were looking for assurances and that’s what we’ve got now.

“This has happened and things could have been done better, but we need to look at how we get back to playing football and surviving, that’s the key thing.”

Cormack’s revelation added fuel to the claims Doncaster had tried to coerce clubs into voting for the SPFL motion.

“We certainly didn’t feel bullied,” Cormack said. “We felt it was important to get our message across that the decision to call the Premiership should be taken by 75% of the clubs as opposed to giving the board the unilateral ability to do so.

“In defence of Neil, he was taking our request as a club to have the 12 Premiership clubs consulted.

“He was basically calling me to say that they were still going to do that, but just to be aware that they had the nine votes (in the Premiership.)

“Our vote doesn’t count from there but we decided to back it based on the assurance we had and in support of the lower league clubs and their situation.”

Cormack also revealed he supports temporary reconstruction with a 14-team Premiership and no relegation this term.

A 15-strong reconstruction taskforce is assessing the options available and the Dons chief said: “I think the current set-up works and if it wasn’t for this crisis we wouldn’t be having this conversation.

“You don’t make long-term decisions like restructuring the league again based on a crisis.

“We don’t have time to go through all that.

“They’ve got six weeks to come to a conclusion from talking to all the clubs and I’d be surprised if there was any consensus.

“For us it’s quite simple – we need to be fair to all clubs in promotion and relegation and to do that we should expand the Premiership to 14 for a season and then everybody is treated fairly.

“That’s just our perspective at Aberdeen.”