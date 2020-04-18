Dons doing all they can to support players’ wellbeing

Aberdeen have taken measures to safeguard players’ mental health as well as their physical fitness during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Manager Derek McInnes and his players are unable to train together due to the lockdown and self-isolation restrictions.

The club have given players a training regime where their workouts are downloaded immediately to software monitored by the manager.

McInnes believes giving the players a routine where they have to train at the same time every day will not just help physical wellbeing, but also mental.

McInnes said: “Mental health is something we all have to take into consideration, even more so now.

“Footballers are used to that interaction.

“In all walks of life there is that isolation now but hopefully surrounding yourself with family and loved ones helps with this

“However, in some cases that is not the case.

“That is why we set out for the players to do their work so they are busy doing double sessions three days a week.

“Routine is good in circumstances like this.

“To be able to get up and try to still get something from your day.

“For professional footballers and sportspeople not having that routine can therefore cause its own problems.”

Aberdeen players undertake morning sessions, beginning at 10.30am, under guidelines that allow one outdoor exercise session.

Some days will see double sessions training at home.

McInnes said: “The one outdoor exercise they are afforded they do at 10.30 every morning. We know how routine is important

“They have three double sessions in a week and they have a combined seven sessions with the weekend off.

“Each player can see what other player is doing so it becomes quite competitive as well.

“We can see it as it is happening and at what level.

“So we know they are sticking to the work that is given to them.”

Aberdeen optioned not to furlough playing staff, although many Scottish clubs have gone down that route.

Instead the players opted to take a deferral of wages and bonuses of between 10% and 30% from April 1 for four months.

That decision was made because McInnes and the board believe the players need to be ready if the season does start up again.

Players are also involved in interacting with the supporters as part of the #StillStandingFree Community outreach initiative to cope with the coronavirus crisis.

McInnes said: “At the minute we have an opportunity to keep on top of fitness with the players.

“That is until we know when we are playing football, and hopefully that is not too long.

“There is a lot of merit in keeping key members of the football staff and the players interacting.

“That is the case for us at the minute, until we know exactly how the season is going to play out.

“Obviously we are watching the news every day and things are looking pretty bleak.

“But until we know for certain when we are expected to go back and perform then I think for now where there is still maybe a hope we can get back playing football in a couple of months.

“But I do think we have to stay engaged with the players. We are still trying to keep on top of their fitness work.”

If the Premiership season were to be cancelled before completion, McInnes insists the club would inevitably have to look at the possibility of furloughing players.

He said: “If, and this would be a club decision, it looks like the football season is going to be pushed back then, and only then, would we really consider furloughing players.

“For us to have no contact with the players and each other for two months – but we are not at that stage.

“It is important we keep that dialogue going and players and ourselves all still have a role to play.”