Dons hope to cash in on sell-on clauses in the future

Aberdeen hope they can cash in from sell-on clauses in the future from players that have moved to England.

The Dons lost out on a multi-million-pound sum this summer when former Pittodrie winger Ryan Fraser let his contract run down at Premier League side Bournemouth.

Last summer Scotland international Fraser was attracting the interest of Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham.

England’s big hitters were reportedly lining up a £30m move for the Aberdonian.

Had Fraser been snapped up for £30m the Dons would have pocketed £6m due to a 20% sell-on clause.

That was inserted into his contract when leaving Aberdeen for the then League One Cherries in January 2013 for £400,000 in training compensation.

However, Fraser is now a free agent after his contract expired this season and Aberdeen lost out on any cash windfall.

Any extra cash would have been particularly beneficial, with the Dons set to lose £10m during the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, Aberdeen director of football operations Steven Gunn is confident the Reds can cash in from other players in England.

He said: “We did the right thing with Ryan when he left.

“Had we left it to the end of that season we would have got minimum Fifa training compensation.

“In allowing him to go that January we had negotiated the sell-on clause.

“Sometimes we will be able to benefit from that, other times we won’t.

“We are not in control of that. That wasn’t money we were relying on.

“If we had benefited from that it would have gone a huge way to helping us through this crisis now and with the investment made in Cormack Park as well.

“However, we have a number of players operating in England that we could still benefit from further down the line. It didn’t come off with Ryan but hopefully comes off further down the line.”

Aberdeen recently unveiled a playing philosophy and refreshed football strategy aimed at inspiring fans with exciting football. Fundamental to that is bringing through young talent.

Now in his 20th year at Pittodrie, Gunn said: “An important aspect is player development and home-grown talent.

“There are two elements why we want to be stronger in that area. One is getting that identity into the team that fans relate to.

“The other is developing players to a level that we can monetise them at a later stage.

“We get them into our team through the academy or we recruit players from other clubs in Scotland. You have seen us take Michael Ruth from Queen’s Park and Mark Gallagher from Ross County.

“We need to get those players the exposure they need and get them to a level.

“The plan is to get the contract strategy right and make sure we get best value from these guys when they hopefully move on to bigger and better things.

“The idea is we can reinvest back into the football operation and make us stronger again.”

Aberdeen have created a visible pathway from the youngest of the 150 youth academy players right through to the first team squad.

Gunn said: “We have been reviewing everything we do from recruitment, coaching, style of play and our philosophy.

“We have involved everyone in the football department with that dialogue.

“It started with myself and Derek going back nine months ago. What we have released in the last few days is the fruits of that.

“We have shared that with all part-time academy coaches, scouts, academy players, parents and full-time staff connected on the football side.”