Confidence high in Aberdeen FC Women’s squad as Emma Hunter looks ahead to new campaign

Aberdeen FC Women’s manager Emma Hunter says the confidence instilled in her squad will be important as they start their Scottish Women’s Premier League 2 campaign.

Kilmarnock are the

visitors to Cormack Park tomorrow in the season’s curtain-raiser, with kick-off at 1pm.

The Dons are aiming to make it back-to-back promotions after last season’s unbeaten campaign in which they won SWFL Division One North.

Hunter has added Jenna Penman, Amy Strath, Beth McPherson and Zoe Johnstone to her squad and hopes the momentum built up last term can be continued in a new division.

Hunter said: “We’ve got a lot of confidence. Sometimes that can have an adverse effect when you’re so used to winning games.

“We’ve never gone through a run where we’ve lost a few games so it will be a big test of our mentality. We didn’t change the squad too much because we felt we had a really successful season and competed with some of the top teams in the cups.

“It was about trying to strengthen the squad so we have enough depth for the whole season.

“We have a lot of youth international players and this year the international calendar is busy and they’ll be away so we have to mindful of that.”

Aberdeen beat Killie 3-1 in the Scottish Cup last season. But since then the Ayrshire side have changed manager and Hunter says the Reds don’t know a huge amount about tomorrow’s opponents as they look to start the season on the right note.

She added: “It’s a difficult one to know what Kilmarnock could be like because they have recently appointed a new manager.

“And there has been a lot of player movement down south so they will have a few new faces.

“We know a little bit about them from playing them in the Scottish Cup last season. That was a game we managed to win 3-1 which was really positive for us.

“The first game of the season is always a bit nervy for both clubs because it’s the start of a long journey in the league and both clubs will want to start with a win.

“I think it’s going to be a really tough game and it looks like it will be windy again so the weather

conditions might affect how both teams play.

“We’re in this league to win it so our ambition is to take each game as it comes and beat each team in front of us.”