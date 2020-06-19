Joe Harper: Aberdeen better to make cuts now than wind up in more trouble in future

Aberdeen have started discussions with players, management and staff about temporary wage cuts.

Dons chairman Dave Cormack is keen to protect the club’s financial future and it shouldn’t come as a huge surprise that cuts are being talked about.

Players, management and staff agreed to take wage deferrals of between 10% and 30% in April, but at that stage it was still hoped crowds would be in grounds as normal before the end of the year – something which now looks unlikely.

It’s not an easy thing to ask people to take a wage cut, but for Aberdeen it’s a sensible move. If they don’t ask and were to jeopardise the future that would be far worse.

In the current situation clubs will have to tighten their belts, otherwise they could go under, whether they’re big or small.

We don’t know what cuts people are being asked to take and how long it will be for. But Aberdeen as a club have been good to people in terms of the wages they pay, so I don’t think it’s too much to ask them to give a little bit back in these challenging times.

There may be some who don’t want to take a cut and I can understand that because everyone will have different views.

But from Cormack and the board’s perspective, the sooner they discuss things like this the better rather than waiting until the club is in a worse position.

Cormack has said Aberdeen stand to lose £1 million a month until football can get back to normality and that’s a massive hit for the club to take. It’s also a good thing that the Reds are not in millions of pounds of debt as they were in years gone by.

The Dons board are also keen to protect the jobs of staff who are on lower incomes and I think those who are being asked to take cuts will understand that and won’t want to see people’s jobs put at risk.

What is overwhelmingly clear is that without fans inside grounds all clubs are going to struggle.

Given the talk of wage cuts and the financial position Aberdeen is in, it looks less likely Jonny Hayes will return to Aberdeen.

The Irish winger would be a very good addition to the Dons squad, but if there isn’t the money there to offer him a contract then that’s just the way it has to be.

Greig Leigh was another player the Reds would have liked to sign permanently following his loan spell from NAC Breda.

However, Aberdeen just weren’t in a position to offer the defender a deal.

Hearts and Partick could just be pouring money down the drain

Now that reconstruction is off the table Hearts and Partick Thistle are taking their fight against relegation to court.

They’ve been encouraged by verdicts in France and Belgium saying that relegation shouldn’t stand.

Although the relegations are harsh I’m surprised at the Jambos and Jags pursuing this course of action at a time when cash is in such short supply. They could just end up pouring more money down the drain.