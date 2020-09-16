Arild Stavrum backs Aberdeen to succeed in Europa League as Dons head to Norway for Viking experience

Ex-Aberdeen hitman Arild Stavrum has tipped the Dons to come to his native Norway and see off Europa League opponents Viking FK.

Stavrum believes the Dons have a stronger squad than Viking and while he sees similarities between Scottish and Norwegian football, believes Aberdeen will come away victorious from Thursday’s Europa League tie.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Northern Goal podcast Stavrum, who scored 29 goals between 1999 and 2001 for the Dons, also reflected on his time in the Granite City and the growth of Norwegian football.

Stavrum said: “The two cities are quite similar. Both are ‘oil cities’ on the coast and the two clubs were maybe stronger going back a few years. Viking was the best team in the 70s in Norway and won the league four times in a row. They had a coach who was a big part of making modern football in Norway.

“Aberdeen of course had the 80s with Ferguson, so they are two historically strong teams who have maybe not doing the best when it comes to titles in the last few years. There are a lot of similarities between them.

“Viking have been doing well lately. They beat Molde 3-2 and Kristiansund 5-3; they look alright. They are in mid-table and I think the Norwegian league and Scottish league is not so different. When you see a mid-table team in Norway, I think it would be a mid-table team in Scotland.

“I would hold Aberdeen as slight favourites, but not big favourites. I think Aberdeen has a stronger team than Viking and therefore hold them as slight favourites. It will be difficult for them but I think Aberdeen will win.”

Stavrum now works as a teacher and author, as well as coaching his son’s youth football team.