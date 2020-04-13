Alex Schalk lifts lid on missed Aberdeen opportunity as ex-Ross County striker reveals career plans

Dutch forward Alex Schalk has revealed he had his heart set on a move to Aberdeen after holding talks with the Dons following his departure from Ross County.

Schalk left County in 2018 after suffering relegation with the Dingwall side, ending a three-year stay at Victoria Park.

The 27-year-old had been on the radar of Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes, with Schalk revealing he was keen on a move to Pittodrie after holding talks with the Dons and fellow Premiership side Hibernian.

A deal did not materialise however, with Schalk eventually making the switch to Swiss side Servette.

Schalk, who netted the winner in County’s 2016 League Cup final win over Hibs, said: “I spoke with some other clubs in Scotland.

“After the relegation there were some talks held with Aberdeen and I wanted to go there, but in the end it didn’t play out.

“Servette just came along and showed me the plan. With the ambition I had, it was a nice adventure in another country.

“It was a big chance to help Servette get back to where they want to go, and so far so good.”

Schalk netted 30 goals in 105 appearances for the Staggies following his move from Go Ahead Eagles in 2015.

Schalk reflects fondly on his time with the Staggies, and insists he would be open to a return to Scotland.

He added: “Ross County is a very good club.

“When I went there I had all the opportunities to show what I was capable of.

“It’s a great league with great players, so for me it was very good to show myself in the Scottish Premiership – and Ross County was the place to do that. Everything was well organised.

“I would consider coming back to Scotland. I prefer the Scottish Premiership over the Swiss Super League, just because of the atmosphere and the passion.

“I miss it, but there are always other factors you need to consider. I think I would only return to Scotland if it was a top-six team that was coming in for me.

“I will see what the future brings.

“Football is not the most important thing right now – first of all the coronavirus needs to go. Nobody has ever been in this situation before.”

Although the Swiss season has been suspended due to coronavirus, Servette sit fourth and are on course to qualify for the Europa League next season.

While that is Schalk’s immediate focus, the former Dutch under-21 international retains the ambition of returning to his homeland before the end of his career.

“The main thing now is trying to get Servette into the Europa League, and then maybe then another chance could come along.”