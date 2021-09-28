Aberdeen young gun Ryan Duncan makes loan switch to League One side Peterhead

Peterhead have completed the loan signing of Aberdeen youngster Ryan Duncan until January with Balmoor boss Jim McInally delighted to have the attacker on board.

The Blue Toon manager is thrilled to add the 17-year-old following on from the captures of Dundee United full-back Flynn Duffy on loan and ex-Elgin City defender David Wilson on a two-year deal.

McInally said: “Ryan’s name came up in discussions last week and everyone involved agreed that it would be great to get him to Peterhead.

“It is a win-win situation as we have added a player who carries a tremendous threat in the final third of the pitch, due to his pace and strength, and Ryan will get a taste of first-team senior football which will stand him in good stead for his career at Pittodrie.

“I am aware of Ryan’s potential as he has already featured for Aberdeen’s first-team, is a regular in their development squad under Barry Robson and has played for Scotland at an under-17 level.

“I know that he is delighted to be coming to Balmoor and he will join us for training tonight. He is very much in my thoughts for Saturday’s game with Dumbarton.”

Pitched in for debut at Ibrox

Duncan made his senior Reds debut in a 4-0 league loss against Rangers at Ibrox when he came off the bench last season.

This term, he’s also featured in the under-20s SPFL Trust Trophy ties against Brora Rangers and Arbroath.

The Blue Toon, who were edged out 3-2 late on by leaders Queen’s Park on Saturday, sit ninth in the table, five points behind Alloa Athletic, Falkirk, Airdrieonians and Clyde.

They will seek to push closer to those teams and pull further than four points away from bottom side East Fife when they host second-top Dumbarton on Saturday.