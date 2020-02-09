Aberdeen could face St Mirren or Motherwell in Scottish Cup quarter-finals

Aberdeen will travel to either St Mirren or Motherwell in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup if they win their fifth round replay with Kilmarnock.

The Dons drew 0-0 with Kilmarnock at Pittodrie yesterday and the sides will meet again at Rugby Park on February 19 to decide who progresses to the last eight of the competition.

The winners of the tie will take on St Mirren or Motherwell away from home.

Holders Celtic will head to St Johnstone, while Hearts will host Rangers.

Championship side Caley Thistle will take on Hibernian at Easter Road.

The ties will be played on February 29 and March 1.

Scottish Cup quarter-final draw

Hibernian v Caley Thistle

St Mirren or Motherwell v Aberdeen or Kilmarnock

St Johnstone v Celtic

Hearts v Rangers