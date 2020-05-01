Aberdeen chairman encouraged by ‘productive’ meeting with Premiership clubs

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack was encouraged by today’s meeting to discuss issues around resuming matches and league reconstruction.

The 12 Scottish Premiership clubs and Championship winners Dundee United took part in the Zoom meeting which was hosted by Aberdeen.

Cormack said: “This was a very productive two hour meeting which captured the various thoughts on completing the current season and where each club stands in relation to league reconstruction.

“Crucially, there was constructive discussion on how and when football in Scotland could resume, with safety and well-being of players and fans being a key priority, along with ensuring the survival and sustainability of Scottish football.”

The group is planning to meet again next week.