A look back at James Maddison’s time at Aberdeen as former Dons loanee linked with Manchester United move

James Maddison will always be fondly remembered for his brief time in an Aberdeen shirt.

Maddison, linked with Manchester United today, netted twice in 17 games and recorded seven assists, during a four-month loan spell with the Dons in late-2016 from Norwich City.

Game-time under Alex Neil at Carrow Road had been hard to come by, following his move from Coventry City at the start of 2016, prompting discussions with his manager about a loan switch.

The Dons had previously helped previous loanees like Michael Hector and Danny Ward further their careers with temporary switches to the Granite City.

Maddison’s late free-kick against Rangers, the winner in a 2-1 triumph on September 25, was memorable not only for its meaning in the context of the game, but also for the aesthetics of it crashing in off the upright.

He had opened his account for Derek McInnes’ side just a week previous away to Dundee at Dens Park, netting in a 3-1 victory. Aberdeen were unbeaten in his first seven games at the club, which included back-to-back 4-0 wins over Kilmarnock and Ross County.

A 2-0 win over Morton booked the Dons a place in the 2016 Betfred Cup final against Celtic, which the Hoops won 3-0 in the December.

His final game was a 2-1 win over Hamilton Accies at Pittodrie on December 27, returning to parent club Norwich for the remainder of the season.

Maddison cracked the first 11 the following season and even though the Canaries finished mid-table in the 2017-18 Championship, the young midfielder starred with 15 goals in 49 games in all competitions.

A move to Leicester City soon followed, with the 2016 Premiership winners staking a reported £20 million outlay to bring Maddison to the King Power.

When he was called up to the England squad in October 2018, shortly after signing for Leicester City, Maddison reflected on his loan spell with the Dons.

He said: “I mean I was an 18-year-old lad playing in a Scottish League Cup Final at Hampden in front of 60,000 against Celtic and that’s an experience I will never forget.

“Coming out to a big firework display and the fans were in full voice because they (Celtic) won 3-0. That’s an experience I wouldn’t have got by staying in England in the lower leagues.

“I was not getting a sniff (at Norwich) so I went to see Alex Neil, the manager at the time, and asked if I could go on loan and have a good pre-season.

“He was happy for me to do so because after all, he was the one not selecting me and he thought it was best for me so we sat down and went through options and Aberdeen was the best option at the time.

“It was my choice to go there but I think it will toughen you up, if you went to League One it would toughen you up and I don’t think Scotland is just the place for that.

“It did toughen me up because I took a lot of kicks, a lot of knocks, had a few little scraps with big Scottish guys on the pitch, I learnt a lot, toughened up, went back to Norwich and the following season I had a really good season and got a move to the Premier League.”

Around the same time, Dons boss McInnes backed Maddison to continue his rapid rise to the top of the professional game.

McInnes added: “James will fly the flag for Aberdeen, he’ll tell everybody about how important Aberdeen was for him.

“We feel that we’ve helped play a part, but too often clubs and others take credit for it. I think James is the one who takes the most credit.

“He went back to Norwich and forced himself into their team. It’s no real surprise how well he’s doing.

“If he has another strong season with Leicester and gets himself in the international set-up, it will be a step to where he wants to be. I’m pretty sure he will go to the very top.”

Maddison has six goals and three assists in 28 appearances for Leicester City this season, under former Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers. He made his England debut in a 7-0 win over Montenegro in November last year.