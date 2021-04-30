Europe’s first all female boxing event in Aberdeen was such a success top promoters world-wide should follow suit, insists Lee McAllister

The world’s top boxing promoters have been urged to follow a ground-breaking boxing show in Aberdeen by delivering all female cards.

The Granite City’s Northern Hotel hosted the first all female boxing event in Europe at the weekend – billed as Let Battle Commence – The Lionesses.

Multiple weight champion Lee McAllister promoted the breakthrough event which was behind closed doors and broadcast live worldwide on FiteTV.

He hopes its success will inspire top promoters like Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Sport and Frank Warren of Queensberry Promotions to follow suit.

McAllister already plans further all women boxing events and insists he has received positive feedback from the boxing community world-wide.

Two time world welterweight champion Shawn ‘Showtime’ Porter gave his backing to the trail-blazing Aberdeen show.

McAllister said: “It has been so well received across the world with great support throughout the boxing community.

“We have plans for more and this is just the start.

“If a woman is training and fighting then she is due the same respect as men in professional boxing.

“We have opened people’s eyes and hopefully the big guns follow suit.

“Hopefully we see promoters like Eddie Hearn, Frank Warren and others making a statement like we have.”

Such was the positive feeling behind the breakthrough Aberdeen card Australia’s Ebanie Bridges also gave her backing – just days after facing Shannon Courtney for the WBO bantamweight world crown.

McAllister said: “Shawn Porter is one of the biggest fighters in the world at this moment and he mentioned the fact that it was great to see us doing an all female show.

“Ebanie Bridges also backed our show.

“It has made a massive impact for women’s boxing.

“Normally on a show there are five male bouts and maybe a women’s fight earlier in the card.

“There has never been a show where every fight was female and it has been such a success.

“They proved they could headline a show on their own and it can be a success.

“My phone has not stopped ringing with people calling up to talk about it.”

The historic all female boxing card was twice postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic lockdown having been scheduled for September last year and then January.

Former English amateur champion Nicola Hopewell, 29, topped the bill and secured a second round stoppage of Natasha Boyes.

Super flyweight Hopewell maintained her flawless record in the professional ranks to make it three wins from three.

A devastating body shot sent Boyes to the canvas in the second.

Boyes rose to her feet before the count reached its conclusion but was still in distress and referee Carla Fox waived the fight off on the one minute forty two second mark of the second round

McAllister said: “Natasha boxed really well to start with but was caught with a great body shot by Nicola and could not recover.”

Teenage former five time national amateur champion Hllie Towl was named fighter of the night following her 59-55 points victory over featherweight Cara MacLochlainn.

McAllister said: “What a performance it was from Hollie, the best of the night.”

Estelle Scott stopped Kirsty Biswas in a superb toe-to-toe battle.

However by the end of the fifth Biswas looked drained, so much so that on returning to the corner her coach voiced his concerns.

Following a short discussion with Biswas and referee Carla Fox the boxer was retired in her corner.

Super welterweight Ellie Coulson secured a first round victory over Becky Jamieson with the referee stepping in to stop the fight.

A three time national finalist and England amateur boxing national youth middleweight champion Coulson had her opponent on the canvas in the opening minute.

Former three time ABA champion Angelica Finch, making her professional debut, faced former PBC international Champion Jaime Bates.

Midway through the first round the referee directed Finch into the neutral corner where the doctor awaited to check a bad cut.

The doctor advised the contest be waived off and as such the result was declared as Referee Stops Contest (RSC) in the first round.

Following the result Finch’s corner requested a review of the result, as they believe the cut came from an accidental clash of heads.

Their request has been submitted to the British & Irish Boxing Authority competition panel to review and ascertain if the result should stand as is.