Emotional St Johnstone Hampden hero David Wotherspoon hails ‘unbelievable’ cup double

St Johnstone’s David Wotherspoon hailed the ‘unbelievable’ feat of the Perth club landing an historic double in an emotional interview.

The midfielder was close to tears following a 1-0 Scottish Cup final defeat of Hibernian at Hampden.

St Johnstone had already won the League Cup with a final defeat of Livingston in February.

The Saints became only the second team outside Rangers and Celtic to secure the League Cup and Scottish Cup double in a single season.

The only other club was Aberdeen who last achieved that feat in the 1989-90 season.

Speaking to BBC One Scotland, Wotherspoon said: “It was unbelievable to see where we were at the start of the season to where we are now – a cup double in one season.

“It is credit to all the staff, all the back-room staff as it has been magnificent.

“My legs were gone and the boys defended for their lives at the end.”

Wotherspoon delivered the cross to Shaun Rooney to head home the winner in the 32nd minute.

It's that man again – Shaun Rooney nods @StJohnstone in front at Hampden.#ScottishCupFinalpic.twitter.com/Fz8MzIcdmO — Scottish Cup (@ScottishCup) May 22, 2021

Rooney had also scored the winner in the 1-0 final defeat of Livingston.

Wotherspoon said: “He pops up at the right time.

“The ball broke to me and I knew I was just going to chop it back onto my right foot.

“I looked up and saw him at the back post and knew if I put it into the right area he would get on the end of it.

“It was a brilliant finish from him and we held on at the end.

“We had chances to win it and had the penalty miss.

“There were a few other chances where we could have sealed it so we made it hard for ourselves.

“However we got it over the line.”

As Scottish Cup winners St Johnstone go straight into the Europa League third qualifying round next season.

They could potentially be elevated into entering at the play-off if Chelsea and/or Villareal win the Champions League and Europa League.

Aberdeen and Hibs enter the Uefa Conference League at the second qualifying round.

Wotherspoon, who also won the Scottish Cup with St Johnstone in 2014, said: “We have an exciting season ahead after this.

“There is European football for us and we want to push and bring more success to this club.

“We will look to do that.”

Clearly overcome with emotion the Canadian international then broke down in tears as he paid tribute to his family who were watching him on television.

There were no supporters inside Hampden due to coronavirus restrictions.

He said: “I just want to say to my family watching back home.

“My kids, my wife, mum and dad – thanks.”