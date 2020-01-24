Dons confirm return of Red Shed for Kilmarnock Scottish Cup tie

Aberdeen have confirmed the Red Shed will return in next month’s Scottish Cup tie against Kilmarnock.

The Dons trialled unallocated seating in the Merkland Stand in Saturday’s tie against Dumbarton, which the Dons won 1-0 thanks to a late Sam Cosgrove penalty.

Kilmarnock will visit Pittodrie in the fifth round of the competition on Saturday February 8 with a 3pm kick-off time confirmed.

The Dons have also announced that the Red Shed initiative will return for the fixture against the Ayrshire side.

AFC’s supporter liaison officer Lynn Fiske said: “The support in the Red Shed made a great difference to the atmosphere and I know that many supporters enjoyed having that experience here at Pittodrie.

“It was great to be part of it on the day and the feedback from the players and management has also been very positive, it is very exciting for everyone involved.

“Given that so many supporters who enjoyed it the first-time round are looking to do it all again I would encourage everyone to get their place early to avoid missing out!”