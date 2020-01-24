Derek McInnes wants new Aberdeen signing concluded in time to face St Mirren

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has reiterated his desire to bolster his squad before Sunday’s Scottish Premiership encounter with St Mirren.

The Dons head to Paisley looking to bounce back following Wednesday’s disappointing 1-0 home defeat by Motherwell.

St Johnstone’s Matty Kennedy has signed a pre-contract agreement to join Aberdeen in the summer but the Dons have attempted to agree a fee with the Perth club to bring the winger to Pittodrie this month.

McInnes, speaking at today’s pre-match press conference, said he remained hopeful the club will make a signing before this weekend’s match against the Buddies.

💬 Derek – I’m hopeful we can have something positive to announce in time for Sunday’s game at St. Mirren. #StandFree — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) January 24, 2020

McInnes, meanwhile, said he understood the frustrations of the Aberdeen support following the midweek defeat by the Steelmen.