Defender Tommie Hoban returns to Aberdeen on short-term deal

Tommie Hoban has returned to Aberdeen on a short-term deal until January.

The 26-year-old suffered a cruciate ligament injury while on loan at the Dons from Watford during the 2018-19 season.

With Scotland international Mikey Devlin sidelined for two months with a hamstring injury, Dons boss Derek McInnes is pleased to have bolstered his defensive options.

He said: “In light of the injury to Mikey an opportunity has arisen for Tommie to be part of the squad on a short-term deal until January.

“I enjoyed working with Tommie prior to the injury he sustained in an Aberdeen shirt and following his rehab with us we’ve taken the option for him to join us whilst we are a defender short.

“I’m delighted to get a player of his quality and I regard him very highly, not only as a player, but also as a person. We are mindful he is a bit short of fitness, but he has put in a lot of hard work and I am assured we can get him up to speed quickly.”

Hoban has been allocated shirt number 3 and will go into the squad for the Scottish Premiership opener against Rangers tomorrow.

It was Aberdeen’s second signing of the day following Ryan Edmondson’s arrival on loan from Leeds United.