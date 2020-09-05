Czech Republic say Monday’s game against Scotland has been called off

Scotland’s Nations League meeting against Czech Republic on Monday looks set to be called off.

Steve Clarke’s side, who opened their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Israel last night, were due to travel to Olomouc tomorrow evening.

But a statement from the Czech Republic’s official Twitter account confirmed the game would not take place due to positive coronavirus tests in the Czech Republic squad.

West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek and RB Leipzig striker Patrik Schick are self-isolating after being in contact with a backroom staff member who tested positive for the virus.

Czech Republic had started their Nations League campaign with a 3-1 win against Slovakia.

The statement read: “The national team will not play against Scotland on Monday due to representatives’ decision and the current situation with the Covid-19.

“The national team ends current preparations with immediate effect straight after the win against Slovakia.”

A Scottish FA spokesperson said: “We are aware of reports that the Football Association of the Czech Republic have taken the decision not to play Monday’s game.

“We have not received any official notification from the Football Association of the Czech Republic to that effect but have contacted UEFA for confirmation on the status of the match. We will update further when we receive clarification.”