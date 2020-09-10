Cove Rangers sign former Dons midfielder Seb Ross

Cove Rangers have signed former Aberdeen midfielder Seb Ross on a three-year deal.

The 20-year-old, a former Scotland youth international, was released by Aberdeen at the end of last season.

Cove boss Paul Hartley believes the player can make a positive impact in his side’s upcoming campaign in League One.

He told the club website: “I’m excited by this signing, we’ve got a very good player on our hands in Seb.

“He received an excellent schooling during his time with Aberdeen, performing well at youth level and earning the honour of captaining their reserve side as well.

“What Seb needs now is to push his career on to the next level by playing regular first team football.

“We’ve offered him that opportunity because we love working with young, ambitious, players and I’m certain Seb will prove to be a big asset to us in the coming seasons.”