Celtic to play Fraserburgh in friendly to mark 50th anniversary of lifeboat tragedy

Celtic Football Club will take part in a fundraising match against Fraserburgh later this year to mark the 50th anniversary of the Fraserburgh lifeboat tragedy.

The Duchess of Kent lifeboat was overturned by a freak wave in gale-force conditions while escorting a Danish fishing vessel to safety on 21 January 1970.

The tragedy left five women widowed and 15 children mourning the loss of a father. The joint funeral was attended by 13,000 people.

Three months after the incident, Celtic took a team which included members of the Lisbon Lions who won the European Cup in 1967, to Bellslea Park for a charity fundraising match.

A total of 6,500 people were at Bellslea to watch the Hoops managed by Jock Stein and littered with star names such as Billy McNeill, Jimmy Johnstone, Bobby Lennox and Bobby Murdoch take on the Broch. The match finished 7-0 to Celtic and helped raise £2,000 for the benefit of the disaster fund.

Celtic have confirmed they will be sending a team to play against Highland League side Fraserburgh with the details still to be finalised.

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell said: “Clearly we have a very close connection to the tragic events of 1970, with Jock Stein and the club ensuring in 1970 that the local disaster fund was supported.

“We know for many in the local area that these events will still cause hurt and pain even after 50 years.

“However, after discussions with Fraserburgh FC we felt that once again we should mark this anniversary year, come together and pay our respects to those who were lost and their families.”