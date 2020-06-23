Breaking: Aberdeen confirm Jonny Hayes’ signing on two year deal

Aberdeen have completed the signing of Jonny Hayes on a two year deal to secure the winger’s return to Pittodrie.

The Dons confirmed the 32-year-old also accepted a ‘significant financial sacrifice’ to rejoin the club.

Hayes was a free agent having left Celtic earlier this summer.

Dons boss Derek McInnes and the Pittodrie board moved quickly to beat off competition from Dundee United and the English Championship to land Hayes.

The Republic of Ireland international winger left Aberdeen for Celtic in a £1.3million move in summer 2017.

Hayes spent five seasons at Pittodrie and lifted the League Cup in 2014 with the Dons.

The winger is the first signing of a summer transfer window that is likely to be extremely restricted due to the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Aberdeen’s estimated losses due to Covid-19 are £10million.

Hayes said: “It is exciting to be an Aberdeen player again.

“The club has made real progress since I have been away, particularly with the building of Cormack Park which looks brilliant.

“It was a major attraction in returning and as soon as the manager phoned and said Aberdeen were interested it was always my preferred choice.”