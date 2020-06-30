Boss Derek McInnes calls for Aberdeen to make their mark with trophy glory

Boss Derek McInnes has challenged his players to make their mark at Aberdeen with trophy success.

McInnes insists he and the Reds squad are not at Pittodrie to ‘mess about’ but to push for glory.

Next season the Dons will have the unique opportunity to compete in three domestic knock-out tournaments.

The Dons will battle in the League Cup and two Scottish Cups.

McInnes aims to make that count.

He said: “We are all here to try to make our mark during our time at the club.

“We are not here to mess about.

“Whenever we sign players we have umpteen conversations with them once they are at the club about us all being here to be successful.

“We have all got to work for that and I do believe cup competitions are a great opportunity for us.

“We have seen in the past how we have had numerous opportunities to bring another trophy to the club.”

Aberdeen were due to face Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final in April but that tie was cancelled due to the Covid-19 crisis.

The SFA have confirmed last season’s suspended Scottish Cup will be played to a finish during the 2020-21 campaign.

McInnes has delivered one trophy in his seven years at Pittodrie, the League Cup in 2014.

Since that triumph he has let the Reds to three more finals, two in the League Cup and the Scottish Cup in 2017.

They lost all three finals to Celtic who on the resumption of the postponed 2019-20 Scottish Cup semi final will go against Aberdeen in the bid for a record setting treble treble.

McInnes recently secured the return to Pittodrie of a key member of his 2014 cup winning squad when signing Jonny Hayes on a two year deal.

Hayes left Aberdeen for Celtic in 2017 in a £1.3million transfer having scored in the 2-1 Scottish Cup final loss to Celtic at the end of that campaign.

Such was Hayes’ desire to return to Pittodrie he has deferred his wages for a full year as Aberdeen battle to cope with projected £10m losses from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Republic of Ireland international winger won every domestic honour in his three years at the Hoops before leaving Parkhead this summer.

McInnes insists every Aberdeen player must have that winning mind-set.

He said: “The fact is we have only brought one (League Cup in 2014) trophy back but at least we are in the mix to bring more.

“It is about making that next step to go on and bring more trophies.

“Every Aberdeen player should be of that mind-set.”

Aberdeen will be fighting on five fronts next season as the Premiership is scheduled to kick-off on August 1 and they also enter Europe on August 27.

The Europa League qualifying round ties will be just one legged after UEFA changed the format in reaction to the shutdown of football due to the pandemic.

The Dons will discover their Europa League first qualifying round opponents at the August 10 draw.

Prior to the pandemic the first qualifying round was scheduled to begin on July 9.

In recent seasons Aberdeen have had reduced pre-season schedules due to an early entry to Europe.

This time they will have seven weeks of pre-season training and McInnes believes that could help the bid for success in the upcoming campaign.

He said: “There are obvious benefits of a longer pre-season.

“Everything is ordinarily rushed when we come back to prepare for European competition.

“Pre-season is there to build fitness for the full campaign.

“I remember our first (summer 2013) where we really set a standard of fitness in putting the boys through a traditional pre-season.

“We have developed a culture at the club that is well ingrained and players know what is expected of them.

“However the pre seasons we have had recently it has been more about just getting them fired up again.

“This summer actually gives us the chance to put some good base work into them.

“Our Sports Science department is really keen to utilise that time rather than being rushed.”