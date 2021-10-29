Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Aviemore windsurfing star Islay Watson retains European silver medal

By Sophie Goodwin
29/10/2021, 5:00 pm
Aviemore windsurfer Islay Watson
Islay Watson has retained her windfoiling silver medal at the iQFOiL European Championships in Marseille.

The 21-year-old went into the medal race in second place by finishing in the top eight of a shortened qualifying, due to poor weather conditions.

The championships took place over six days and was marred by a lack of stable wind in the south of France in what is set to be the Paris 2024 Olympic waters.

Watson, who is also the under-21 world champion in the iQFOiL windsurfing class, is delighted to have secured a podium finish after battling through the temperamental weather.

Speaking to British Sailing after the event, she said: “I’m tired and that was very stressful but I’m happy I managed to hold on to a medal.”

“The conditions all week have been very up and down and I feel like everyone has had some good days and others which have been a bit of a nightmare, so I’m just happy to put a good regatta together and come out okay at the end.”