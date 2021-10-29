Aviemore windsurfing star Islay Watson retains European silver medal

Islay Watson has retained her windfoiling silver medal at the iQFOiL European Championships in Marseille.

The 21-year-old went into the medal race in second place by finishing in the top eight of a shortened qualifying, due to poor weather conditions.

The championships took place over six days and was marred by a lack of stable wind in the south of France in what is set to be the Paris 2024 Olympic waters.

Watson, who is also the under-21 world champion in the iQFOiL windsurfing class, is delighted to have secured a podium finish after battling through the temperamental weather.

Speaking to British Sailing after the event, she said: “I’m tired and that was very stressful but I’m happy I managed to hold on to a medal.”

“The conditions all week have been very up and down and I feel like everyone has had some good days and others which have been a bit of a nightmare, so I’m just happy to put a good regatta together and come out okay at the end.”