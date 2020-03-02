Aberdeen’s ‘Red Shed’ to become permanent fixture at Pittodrie next season

Aberdeen have announced the ‘Red Shed’ will become a permanent fixture for the 2020-21 season.

The Dons trialled unallocated seating in the Merkland Stand for their Scottish Cup home ties against Dumbarton and Kilmarnock earlier this season.

The initiative, which was led by new Dons chairman Dave Cormack, proved popular with the stand sold out for both cup ties.

Cormack has said the Red Shed is one of number of plans to improve the match-day experience at Pittodrie.

AFC supporter liason officer Lynn Fiske said: “Having experienced the atmosphere in the Red Shed for both matches I think this is a very positive and exciting development and I am delighted that Dave has given us this platform to build on.

“A lot of supporters have put significant time and effort into improving the atmosphere in different ways over the past few years and I am really pleased for them that they now have an area of the stadium to call their own.

“It is about something bigger; everyone has a part to play in improving the atmosphere whether they decide to be part of the Red Shed for next season or not, it is something that everyone can play a role in throughout the Main, South and Richard Donald Stands.”

AFC ticket office manager Jamie Howell said the move would impact existing season ticket holders in the Merkland Stand.

He said: “Despite strong demand in terms of ticket sales we were very keen to get feedback from supporters around the rest of the stadium including season ticket holders who currently sit in the Merkland Stand.

“Surveys confirm that whilst being in the Red Shed may not be for everyone, 96% of supporters are overwhelmingly in favour of it becoming a permanent feature.

“Over the next week we will be contacting all existing season ticket holders in the Merkland Stand about our plans to offer alternative seating for 2020-21 for those who do not want to remain in the stand, including the first pick of seats that are not renewed ahead of the new season. We want to ensure that everyone sticks with us for what promises to be an exciting new chapter in the history of Pittodrie.”