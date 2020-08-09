Aberdeen’s potential Europa League opponents revealed

Aberdeen’s potential Europa League opponents have been confirmed.

The Dons will discover who they will face in the first qualifying round of the competition when the draw is made in Nyon, Switzerland at noon tomorrow.

Derek McInnes’ side are seeded for the draw and will face either Icelandic side Breidablik or the winners of the preliminary round ties between NSI Runavik (Faroe Islands) and Barry Town (Wales) or Glentoran (Northern Ireland) and HB Torshavn (Faroe Islands).

The pots have been regionalised to reduce Covid-19 related travel issues.

Fellow Scottish Premiership qualifiers Motherwell are also seeded and in the same pot as the Dons.

The 94 teams in the draw will be divided equally between seeded and unseeded clubs in accordance with the Uefa club coefficient rankings.

To avoid fixture congestion, all ties in the qualifying round will be single-leg matches behind closed doors.

The ties are due to take place on August 27.