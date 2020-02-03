Aberdeen’s Neil Fachie takes silver in men’s sprint at World Championships

Aberdeen’s Neil Fachie was forced to settle for silver in the men’s sprint at the UCI Para-cycling World Championship in Milton, Canada.

The 35-year-old and pilot Matt Rotherham were the defending champions in the event but were beaten in the best-of-three final by fellow Brits James Ball and Lewis Stewart.

Nonetheless, the championships have been a major success for Fachie who took a major step towards selection for the Paralympics by reclaiming the 1km time trial gold.

He said: “We thought it was our title this year, and we’re relieved to come here and do the business. Particularly in a Paralympic year – to be world champions is a good sign.”