Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson short-listed for Young Player of the Year award

Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson has been short-listed for a Scottish Football Writers’ Association annual award.

Ferguson is in the four man short-list for the Young Player of the Year alongside Ali McCann (St Johnstone), Aaron Hickey (Hearts) and

Allan Campbell (Motherwell).

Former Aberdeen striker Lawrence Shankland, now of Dundee United, is shortlisted for the Player of the Year award.

Shankland is up against Alfredo Morelos (Rangers), Odsonne Edouard (Celtic) and Callum McGregor (Celtic).

Celtic’s Neil Lennon is short-listed for the Manager of the Year award having led the Hoops to the League Cup and Premiership title before the season was prematurely ended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The nominees for the International Player of the Year award, sponsored by William Hill, were announced last month.

They are Ryan Christie, John McGinn, Steven Naismith and Callum McGregor.

Player of the Year

Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United)

Alfredo Morelos (Rangers)

Odsonne Edouard (Celtic)

Callum McGregor (Celtic)

William Hill Manager of the Year

Stephen Robinson (Motherwell)

Gary Holt (Livingston)

Dick Campbell (Arbroath)

Neil Lennon (Celtic)

Double Tree By Hilton Young Player of the Year

Ali McCann (St Johnstone)

Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen)

Aaron Hickey (Hearts)

Allan Campbell (Motherwell)