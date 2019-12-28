Aberdeen winger McLennan hopes goal scoring return can secure start against Hearts

Connor McLennan hopes he’s given Dons manager Derek McInnes food for thought ahead of their final game of 2019.

The winger made his first start in two months on Boxing Day and scored as Aberdeen beat Livingston 2-1 at Pittodrie.

Tomorrow the Reds finish the year against struggling Hearts at Tynecastle.

Having notched his first club goal of the campaign against Livi McLennan hopes he’s done enough to earn another start against the Jambos, who are the foot of the Premiership.

The 20-year-old has made 16 appearances this term, but only four have been from the beginning.

He said: “I was very pleased to come in and start and hopefully I can kick on.

“That’s the main thing for me – I was glad to get a goal as well as getting almost 70 minutes under my belt.

“You’re always looking for an opportunity to start. It’s been a bit stop-start for me so far this season.

“I was delighted with the opportunity against Livingstone and hopefully I took it.

“I want to make an impact again on Sunday. When I’ve been looking on from the sidelines at games I’ve felt like I could make a big impact.

“Hopefully I did that against Livingston and if I get my chance against Hearts hopefully I can make my mark.

“Hopefully I have given the manager a dilemma, There’s always competition for a place in the squad.

“It’s the last game of the year and everybody is wanting to end the year on a high and hopefully I’m involved.”