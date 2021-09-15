Aberdeen teenager becomes Scottish junior road champion

Erin Murphy collected her cycling champion’s jersey on Sunday after finishing third overall in the Sally Anne Low Memorial Race.
The 70km road race in the Cairngorms incorporated both the Scottish Junior and Veteran national titles.
Murphy has competed in competitive cycling for several years since making the move from triathlon. The cycling performance college student rides with Deeside Thistle and set her ambitions high before the race.
