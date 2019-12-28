Aberdeen target St Johnstone winger Matty Kennedy

Aberdeen are eyeing up a move for St Johnstone winger Matty Kennedy.

The 25-year-old is out of contract next summer and the Dons are keen to secure the winger.

Kennedy has recently broken into the Northern Ireland squad and Saints boss Tommy Wright is desperate to retain him .

The winger had previously played for Scotland at youth and U21 level.

However earlier this year opted to switch his allegiance to Northern Ireland.

Although Kennedy has Scottish parents he was born in Dundonald.

Kennedy has scored five times for Saints this season, including the equalizer in a 1-1 draw with Aberdeen last month.

St Johnstone gaffer Wright aims to sign Kennedy on an extended contract but anticipates interested clubs to make a move for the former Everton winger.

Wright said: “Matty is in the last six months of his contract, as one or two others are.

“So the vultures are probably hovering.

“It’s no secret I want him to stay.

“I think he enjoys his football here.

“He has made it into the Northern Ireland squad and I want him to keep improving with us.”

Wright aims to fight off any interest in the former Cardiff City, Hibs and Kilmarnock winger.

He said: “Hopefully the club can put together an offer that is acceptable to Matty and the others I have wanted to get tied up for a while now.

“He wants to stay, I want him to stay and the club wants him to stay.

“But until a contract is put on the table and signed, sealed and delivered I don’t get too excited about it.”