Aberdeen open talks with players and management about temporary wage cuts

Aberdeen today confirmed the club have opened up talks with management, players and staff about temporary wage cuts to help ease the financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Club chairman Dave Cormack confirmed the financial situation facing the club is ‘stark’ with no football in front of crowds anticipated until January next year at the earliest.

He warns no club, not even one as financially robust as Aberdeen, can withstand a collapse of income extending beyond September.

Cormack previously warned the club faced losses of £5million if there was no football in front of crowds by September.

He recently confirmed that will rise by a million per month with no supporters at games and hence no income.

To combat those losses the Dons have begun conversations with management, staff and players to explain the need to now make temporary wage cuts.

The purpose is to collaborate to find a solution that is fair and equitable to everyone at the club and helps close the growing funding gap.

Cormack said: “Throughout this challenging period, the board has pledged to do what it can to safe-guard jobs, protect those on lower incomes, ensure the economic viability of the Club and support the Trust’s community outreach campaign that is providing for those most in need.

“Our initial assumptions were that we’d get back to playing football in front of crowds in September.

“The reality is that we now face playing games behind closed doors and, perhaps, with limited crowds until at least January.

“We said right at the start of this that no club, not even one as financially robust as Aberdeen, could withstand a collapse of income that extended beyond September.

“Back playing in front of fans, hopefully in January 2021, will mean a ten-month period with limited income. The financial situation we therefore face is stark.

“I am confident that the board, management, staff and players will continue to pull together to do what’s best for the club.

“Our goal remains to do everything we can to look after our people and continue to invest in the success of our club on the field.”