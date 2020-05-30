Aberdeen launch new mental health app to help fans

Aberdeen has become the first professional club in Scotland to offer supporters access to a mental health app.

Season ticket holders and AberDNA members can get support and guidance on mental health during the Covid-19 crisis and beyond through NHS approved app ‘Thrive’.

Working alongside the club’s health and wellbeing partner, Health Shield, Aberdeen will offer 10,000 free licences for the app which provides proactive and preventative help to supporters during the coronavirus pandemic.

Aberdeen FC Commercial Director Rob Wicks believes it will offer valuable help at a time when many people will suffer from mental health issues due to Covid-19.

Wicks said: “It is an opportunity for us and our partner Health Shield to collaborate on supporting what we think is going to be a pretty substantial mental health challenge.

“It is a feather in Aberdeen’s cap to be the first professional football club to offer something like this to fans.

“We have seen evidence which suggests one in four people will come out of the Covid-19 period with a mental health challenge.

“There may be new pressures in people’s lives such as financial challenges, losing jobs and having to endure a new way of life in lockdown. The launch of the App is very valid at a time like this.”

The ‘Thrive’ app allows users to assess, manage and improve their wellbeing with a range of mindfulness tips, tools and techniques.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic lockdown Aberdeen have been helping vulnerable supporters and people in the community with its #StillStandingFree campaign.

The mass outreach programme has undoubtedly made a difference to many lives in the North east.

In conjunction with the Aberdeen FC Community Trust wellbeing calls have been made to more than 10,000 vulnerable or isolated people.

Those calls are often done by current players, management staff and club legends.

Many vital food packages have also been distributed.

Wicks said: “As a family Club with our fans at its heart, we quickly set about supporting the community through our #StillStandingFree campaign, including a mass outreach programme to our fans.

“The impact COVID‐19 is having on the most vulnerable in our community has become increasingly apparent.

“We put in welfare calls to check on how people were doing and how now made more than 12,000 to members on our database to see how they are doing.

“Deliveries of food into vulnerable households has been a key initiative and helped a lot of children.

“The Thrive app is just another part of a portfolio of things that we can bring to the table to try and help fans.”

Courtney Marsh, CEO at Health Shield, said: “As a not‐for‐profit organisation, we have a long and successful history of supporting our members and employees as well as the communities in which we live and work.

“Covid‐19 has brought challenges for many people, which is why we’re proud to partner with Thrive and Aberdeen FC to offer the club’s supporters free access to our mental wellbeing app to help keep them in the best of health during these difficult times.”

Aberdeen supporters can find out more about Thrive at: https://info.healthshield.co.uk/free-access-to-thrive-afc

Then follow he simple steps to download the free app.