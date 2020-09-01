Aberdeen land Sporting Lisbon in Europa League draw

Aberdeen will face Sporting Clube de Portugal away in the Europa League third qualifying round – if they see off Viking FK in Norway.

The Dons landed the Portuguese giants in the third qualifying round draw at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland today.

Aberdeen were an unseeded team for the third qualifying round draw.

Sporting Clube de Portugal, aka Sporting Lisbon, have won 18 Portuguese league titles.

If Aberdeen beat VIking FK on Thursday September 17 they will face Sporting Lisbon away on Thursday September 24.