Aberdeen forward James Wilson linked with Salford City move

Aberdeen forward James Wilson has been linked with a permanent move to Salford City.

The former Manchester United forward joined the Dons on a two-year deal last July following a loan spell during the 2018-19 campaign.

The 24-year-old is yet to score in 16 appearances for the Dons term.

And according to a report in The Scottish Sun, he is set to sign for English League Two side Salford City, where he will link up with former Dons forward Adam Rooney.

The Moor Lane side are owned by a number of former Manchester United players, including Gary Neville, Ryan Giggs and David Beckham.