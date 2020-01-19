Aberdeen draw Kilmarnock at home in the Scottish Cup fifth round

Aberdeen have been drawn against Kilmarnock at home in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup.

The Dons will face the Rugby Park side on the weekend of February 8 as the bid to win the prestigious trophy for the first time since 1990 continues.

Aberdeen defeated Kilmarnock on penalties in March 2018 in a quarter-final replay at Rugby Park.

The all Premiership clash between Aberdeen and Kilmarock was set up with the Reds 1-0 win over League One Dumbarton at Pittodrie.

Leading scorer Sam Cosgrove grabbed the vital goal, converting a penalty late on for his 21st goal of the season.

Scottish Cup fifth round draw:

Inverness Caley Thistle v Livingston

Clyde v Celtic

BSC Glasgow v Dundee United/Hibs

St Mirren v Motherwell

Ayr United v St Johnstone

Aberdeen v Kilmarnock

Hamilton v Rangers

Arbroath/Falkirk v Hearts