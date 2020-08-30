Aberdeen discover potential Europa League opponents

Aberdeen will discover their Europa League second qualifying round opponents at noon today.

The Dons are seeded for the draw and will face either Bala Town (Wales), Viking FK (Norway) or FC Progres Niederkorn (Luxembourg).

Derek McInnes’ side booked their place in the second qualifying round with a 6-0 victory against Faroese side NSI Runavik.

Progres Niederkorn knocked Rangers, then managed by Pedro Caixinha, out of the Europa League in 2017.