Aberdeen dent Rangers’ title hopes with 0-0 Ibrox draw

Battling Aberdeen held title chasing Rangers to a 0-0 stalemate in Glasgow to dent the Ibrox club’s title challenge.

It was the second consecutive 0-0 draw for the Dons as their frustrations in front of goal continued.

However this performance was night and day to the goal-less stalemate at St Mirren last weekend.

Aberdeen more than held their own against the title challengers and had opportunities to win the match, most notably from leading scorer Sam Cosgrove in the first half.

Cosgrove had a clear chance to put the Dons ahead in the first half when one on one with keeper Allan McGregor.

However the striker, on 21 goals already this season, took a heavy touch when racing in on goal that allowed McGregor to save.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes named the same starting XI that struggled to break down St Mirren in the stalemate at the bottom six side.

There was no starting debut, or game time, for Venezuelan international right-back Ronald Hernandez who signed on from who signed a four-and-a-half year deal from Norwegian top flight side Stabaek on transfer deadline day.

The 22-year-old, capped 15 times, met up with the Dons for the first time at their hotel in Glasgow last night.

Although the Norwegian league finished on December 1 last year and Hernandez has not played competitively for two months he came through a pre-season and was set to play in a friendly on Friday against Grorud in Norway.

Hernandez was withdrawn from the squad when the Dons moved to push through their transfer deadline day deal.

He remained on the bench in Glasgow.

The last time Aberdeen were at Ibrox earlier this season they suffered a 5-0 humiliation. It was a dark day for the Reds and the travelling supporters.

This time the Dons began with intent and positively.

Aberdeen created the first significant opportunity in the 13th minute when free-kick from Niall McGinn on the left was cleared as far as Lewis Ferguson

The midfielder’s 12 yard header was tipped over by keeper Allan McGregor.

Recent signing Matty Kennedy was making his presence felt and cut inside Matthew Polster in the 22nd minute before curling a shot from the edge of the box just over the bar.

It took the 27th minute for Rangers to register a first significant shot at goal when a Scott Arfield free-kick was deflected wide.

Aberdeen should have gone ahead moments later when Sam Cosgrove did well to rob Nikola Katic of possession and raced up field.

With the goal 35 yards in front of him and only keeper Allan McGregor to beat Cosgrove raced upfield but the leading scorer took a poor touch that sent the ball skidding forward and allowed McGregor to make the save.

In the 31st minute Steven Davis fired in a powerful 20 yard drive but keeper Joe Lewis did well to block in the bottom right hand corner.

Rangers threatened in the 41st minute when a vicious 18 yard drive from Alfredo Morelos was spilled by Lewis at his near post.

However the keeper recovered quickly to collect the loose ball as Scott Arfield looked to pounce.

Moments later Lewis produced an impressive save to push away a flicked header from Arfield.

Rangers began the second half strongly and pinned the visitors back in the opening stages with concerted pressure and waves of attack.

Aberdeen keeper Lewis produced a fantastic, and brave, save in the 58th minute when he raced to charge down Morelos.

The Reds’ captain spread himself brilliantly and pushed the effort wide.

Moments later Lewis was again called into action when punching clear a curling 22 yard drive from Borna Barisic.

In the 64th minute Ash Taylor attempted an ambitious effort from 40 yards but keeper McGregor comfortably saved.

Aberdeen came close in the 69th minute when strong hold up play from Cosgrove allowed Gallagher to run upfield in support.

The striker slid a pass into Gallagher’s path and the substitute’s low 18 yard drive was blocked by keeper McGregor.

Moments later the Reds again forced McGregor into a save when Taylor rose in the box to meet a McGinn free-kick but his header was blocked at close ranger by the keeper.

At full-time the frustrated Rangers support booed their team.

It was telling that the Rangers’ support named keeper McGregor as man of the match.

ABERDEEN: Lewis, Logan, Taylor, McKenna, Considine, Ferguson, Ojo, McGeouch, McGinn, Kennedy, Cosgrove.

Subs: Gallagher (for McGeouch 62), Devlin (for Kennedy 87), Campbell (for McGinn 87).

Subs not used: Cerny, Hernandez, Hedges, Anderson.

RANGERS: McGregor, Goldson, Davis, Kent, Aribo, Kamara, Katic, Morelos, Polster, Barisic, Arfield.

Subs: Ojo (for Kamara 66), Hagi (for Arfield 77), Kamberi (for Polster 83).

Subs not used: Foderingham, Tavernier, Edmundson, Barker.

Referee: Andrew Dallas