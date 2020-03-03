Show Links
Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna could miss rest of the season through injury

by Danny Law
03/03/2020, 2:19 pm
Scott McKenna during the William Hill Scottish Cup quarter-final against St Mirren.
Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna could miss the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign.

The 23-year-old suffered a torn hamstring in Saturday’s 2-0 Scottish Cup win against St Mirren.

The defender was scanned on Monday and the results confirmed the severity of the injury with Dons boss Derek McInnes saying it was “the worst possible news.”

The news is also a blow for Scotland head coach Steve Clarke ahead of this month’s Euro 2020 play-off against Israel on March 26.

The Dons take on Kilmarnock at Rugby Park tomorrow evening.

