Aberdeen defender Greg Leigh called up by Jamaica for the first time

Aberdeen defender Greg Leigh has been called up by Jamaica for the first time.

The Manchester-born left-back was capped four times by England at under-19 level.

He will join up with the Reggae Boyz for their upcoming friendlies against Saudi Arabia.

The matches will be played on November 14 and 17 at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh.

Leigh, who was on loan at Aberdeen last season, returned to the Dons in October on a short-term deal after being released by Dutch side NAC Breda.