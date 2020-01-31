Aberdeen confirm Vyner will return to Bristol City due to injury

Aberdeen have confirmed defender Zak Vyner has had his season long loan deal cut short to return to parent club Bristol City.

The 22-year-old defender suffered a dislocated shoulder in the 1-1 draw at Hearts in the final game before the Premiership winter shutdown.

Vyner had previously been out for a month having sustained a shoulder injury during training with Aberdeen.

An Aberdeen FC statement read: “Everyone at AFC thanks Zak for his efforts during his time at Pittodrie and wishes him all the best for his future career.”

It is likely Vyner will not be the only player to exit Pittodrie on transfer deadline day as former Manchester United attacker James Wilson is set to quit the Dons for League Two Salford City.

The 24-year-old accepted a huge wage cut to sign on at Pittodrie last summer on a two-year deal having left the Old Trafford club.

The attacker had spent the previous season on loan from the English Premiership giants.

However Wilson has made just 16 appearances this season, with most of those off the bench.

Out of favour midfielder Stephen Gleeson is also expected to move on.

Gleeson has played just one minute of football for the first team this season when introduced as an injury time substitute against Motherwell.

However it is likely Aberdeen will have to pay up the remaining five months of the Republic of Ireland international’s contract.

The expected exit of Wilson and Gleeson would free up wages and Aberdeen hope to push through one new signing before the transfer deadline at midnight.

A striker is top of manager Derek McInnes’ wish list to add fire power to an attack that has relied too heavily on leading scorer Sam Cosgrove.

Aberdeen are tracking Ross County’s Ross Stewart although the Staggies would want a substantial six figure sum for the striker who is also on the radar of Hibs and a number of English lower league clubs.