Aberdeen complete signing of St Johnstone winger Matty Kennedy – reports

Aberdeen have reportedly completed the signing of St Johnstone winger Matty Kennedy until 2023 after the two clubs agreed a fee.

Dons boss Derek McInnes had been pushing to secure the 25-year-old Northern Ireland international squad player before Sunday’s clash with St Mirren.

He appears to have won that battle and Kennedy will become the Dons second major signing of the transfer window following the capture of Dylan McGeouch from Sunderland.

Kennedy had already agreed a pre-contract with Aberdeen to join next season.

However McInnes had pushed to bring the winger in now to address a lack of pace and cutting edge evident in recent games.

McInnes was willing to move onto other targets in this window if the bid to bring in Kennedy six months early could not be thrashed out.