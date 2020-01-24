Aberdeen complete signing of Matty Kennedy until 2023

Aberdeen have signed winger Matty Kennedy from St Johnstone on a three-and-a-half year contract until summer 2023.

The 25-year-old goes straight into contention to make his Dons debut in Sunday’s Premiership trip to St Mirren (12.30pm).

Kennedy had already agreed a pre-contract to join the Dons in the summer.

However, Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes wanted to secure the Northern Ireland international squad player six months earlier to solve a lack of pace and creativity evident in recent games.

Aberdeen pushed through a deal to land Kennedy in the January transfer window in a deal understood to be for £75,000 plus add-ons.

His signing was completed at Pittodrie tonight.

Capped at every level from youth to U21 by Scotland, Kennedy recently switched allegiance to Northern Ireland when called into a recent squad.

The former Everton, Kilmarnock and Cardiff City play-maker has started 20 times for Saints this season, scoring five times.

Crucially he is not cup tied for the Scottish Cup having missed the defeat of Morton at the weekend due to a knock.

Kennedy is the second major signing secured by McInnes during the January window having secured midfielder Dylan McGeouch from Sunderland.

Teenage midfielder Mark Gallagher was signed from Ross County but he is for the development squad.

Atlanta United attacker Jon Gallagher also extended his loan deal from the American MLS side until the end of the season.