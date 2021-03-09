Aberdeen boxer Lee McAllister wins Ghana national title in capital Accra with stoppage

ABERDEEN boxer Lee McAllister has vowed to return to fight in Ghana after winning the African nation’s middleweight title.

The 38-year-old secured the Ghana national title in the capital Accra with a third round stoppage of home fighter Korley Collison.

Multiple belt and weight division champion McAllister insists he was eligible to fight for the Ghanaian title as he has citizenship due to charity work in the African nation.

McAllister fought through stifling heat at the Idrowhyt Event Centre in Accra to take a victory that also secured the PBC Inter-Continental middleweight title.

McAllister said: “It is a piece of history as I am the first Scot to ever win any title from an African nation.

“It has been an amazing experience out here in Ghana.

“The people are so friendly and welcoming and I have loved every second.

“I have had a place in Ghana for more than three years so I have citizenship over here.

“We will go out to Ghana to fight again but we will also look to get back fighting in the UK as well once restrictions are eased to allow that.”

McAllister was initially set to fight in Accra on the previous weekend but the entire show was cancelled as the opponents of two Ghanaian fighters on the top of the bill tested positive for Covid-19.

Organisers decided to cancel the entire show due to the limited time frame to source replacements and also get them tested.

McAllister had flown out to Ghana to box having had eight bouts cancelled in the UK due to coronavirus restrictions.

During his time in the Ghanaian capital McAllister undertook regular Covid-19 tests having been given the green light to fly out two weeks ago.

Prior to the title clash opponent Collinson boasted a pro-record of 16 wins (13 KO) and nine defeats (7 KO).

He had previously held the Ghanaian lightweight title.

McAllister said: “I caught him with a punch to the temple and he went down.

“It was a very weird but eventful evening.

“It was an amazing experience.

“Although all four of us were fighting Ghanaian fighters the crowd actually got on our side.

“A lot of the boxing fans took to us and we had as much support as our opponents.”

McAllister travelled to Ghana with Aberdeen Assassin Health and Fitness Village gym mates Kenny Allan and Craig Dick.

They were also joined by former European light-heavyweight champion Danny McIntosh who is now managed by McAllister.

They doubled as McAllister’s corner-men whilst also fighting on the same bill.

McIntosh defeated Ibraham Marshall with a first round stoppage.

Allan stopped Marvellous Doodoo in the third and Craig Dick also won by way of stoppage, defeating Yakubu Alidu in the second.

McAllister said: “We had four fights and four stoppages out here in Ghana.

“It sets in stone that Team Assassin are going global.

“We are an international brand now.”