Aberdeen boss urges squad to embrace ‘excitement’ of one legged Europa League qualifiers

Boss Derek McInnes has urged Aberdeen to embrace the ‘excitement’ of one legged Euro ties after fears UEFA could scrap the qualifiers.

The Dons enter the first round of qualifiers on August 27 with the draw set for August 10.

UEFA recently confirmed qualifiers would be reduced to one off games to avoid fixture congestion following the shutdown of football due to the global Covid-19 pandemic

One solution being discussed by UEFA was potentially scrapping the qualifying rounds.

McInnes is relieved the Euro bid remains alive and aims to make the most of it.

He said: “It will certainly be exciting in Europe with that one legged format.

“Having the one off games in the Europa League qualifiers makes for proper cup football.

“With it being just one leg there is no room for error.

“Having so much at stake over just 90 minutes is a different dynamic.

“However domestically we have that where ties are played to a finish.

“The good thing for us is if the Premiership season (August 1 target for start) is up and running we will have a few games to be ready for that match in the Europa League.”

Following a meeting of UEFA’s Executive Committee last month European football’s governing body released the blueprint for the upcoming season.

Last season’s Europa League and Champions League were both suspended at the last 16 stage when football was shutdown.

Both competitions will be played to a finish in Germany (Europa League) and Portugal (Champions League) in August.

To get the 2020-21 season up and running without impacting on the group stages UEFA took the step of making qualifiers one legged.

Asked if there were concerns the qualifiers could be scrapped, McInnes said: “Yes. That was something a lot of us considered.

“Given everything that has gone clubs will just be glad it’s happening atall.

“The fact things have improved over the last few weeks is allowing us to still have this competition.

“But it is still a long way to go yet before we get to August 27.

“Hopefully things keep moving in the right direction so that we can play the tournament.”

With the first three qualifying rounds up to the play-offs now one legged the Reds will need the luck of the draw to land a Pittodrie tie.

Home advantage in the all or nothing tie will be determined by the first team out of the hat in the draw.

Aberdeen had initially been scheduled to kick off their Europa League on July 9 but that entry has been pushed back seven weeks due to Covid-19.

McInnes and his squad, along with Motherwell, will discover their first qualifying round opponents at the UEFA draw on Monday August 10.

The draw for the second round, where Premiership runners-up Rangers enter, will be made on Monday August 31.

The Europa League second round will be played on September 17 with the third round on September 14 and play off on October 1.

McInnes recently said he hoped there would be some financial assistance from UEFA for clubs drawn away from home in the one legged ties.

Away trips will bring the expenditure of flights and hotel stays without the chance to offset that spend by home gate income.

Any home games in the qualifiers for Aberdeen will be played behind closed doors.

Aberdeen hope to have as many as 7,500 supporters back to Pittodrie in October, after the Europa League qualifiers, if the Scottish Government’s easing of lockdown restrictions allow.

However Scotland’s Fist Minister Nicola Sturgeon has urged caution over October for the phased return of fans.

McInnes said: “One legged ties is something that was mooted a few weeks ago.

“Obviously the Europa League has still to be concluded from last season.

“There is also the fact that games that are normally played in June and July will now be in the back end of August.

“One legged ties kind of makes sense and was expected to be honest.

“It will be a different competition in the early stages because of that.”

McInnes will attempt to lead Aberdeen into the group stages of the Europa League for the first time in seven attempts next season.

In the previous six years the Reds have fallen at the third qualifying round five times and exited at the second qualifying stage once, to English Premier League Burnley.

In preparation for the new season Aberdeen signed winger Jonny Hayes on a two year contract following his exit from Celtic.

A deal for Hayes, 32, could only be completed because the Republic of Ireland international offered to defer his wages for a year.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and predicted £10m losses McInnes is for now unable to bring in new signings.

It could be a case of one out for one to come in if the Reds sell a player although the club are adamant there will be no fire-sale despite the losses during the coronavirus shutdown.

McInnnes is confident he will have a strong squad next season.

He said: “With a clean bill of health I feel we can go and compete and achieve what we want to this season.”