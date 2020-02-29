Aberdeen book Scottish Cup semi-final slot

Aberdeen are Hampden bound for a Scottish Cup semi-final after defeating St Mirren 2-0 in Paisley.

In horrendous weather conditions the Dons progressed to the semis courtesy of a goal from midfielder Lewis Ferguson after only seven minutes and an injury time penalty from substitute Sam Cosgrove.

It sent the die hard 1,800 strong travelling Red Army home happpy.

Aberdeen had a goal from Curtis Main wrongly disallowed for offside early in the second half. It was a tight call but the striker was onside.

The victory however was tempered by an injury to centre-back Scott McKenna who was replaced early in the second half.

Scotland international McKenna pulled up when racing against Jon Obika to win a through ball. The problem looked to be the defender’s hamstring.

Aberdeen made two changes to the side that lost 2-1 at home to Ross County last weekend.

Having recovered from a gash to a knee that required 15 stitches midfielder Funso Ojo returned.

January signing Matty Kennedy, a substitute against Staggies, also returned to the starting XI.

Dropping out were leading scorer Sam Cosgrove and Connor McLennan.

Curtis Main, who netted against Ross County, was given the nod ahead of Cosgrove to lead the Dons attack in the bid to get to Hampden.

Aberdeen created the opening opportunity in the third minute when Campbell flighted in a free kick from the left flank to find the onrushing Curtis Main but his powerful 12 yard header flew over.

The Reds went ahead in the seventh minute courtesy of a superb finish from midfielder Lewis FERGUSON

Winger Matty Kennedy broke down the left flank and rolled a pass into Ferguson’s path. He took a touch and broke towards goal before unleashing a fantastic swerving right footed shot from 20 yards that flew beyond keeper Vaclav Hladky.

It was the ideal start for Aberdeen at a ground they had failed to score at in the previous two visits this season.

St Mirren pushed forward in the 25th minute and Lee Hodgson was allowed the space to fire in a cross but it was deflected wide for a corner.

The Buddies enjoyed a spell of concerted pressure and possession but failed to make any inroads as the Dons rear-guard held firm.

As half-time beckoned St Mirren came close when Cammy McPherson delivered a free-kick from the left that was awkward to defend.

As the ball bounced in the box Obika moved to pounce but keeper Joe Lewis bravely dived to smother the ball.

Aberdeen suffered an injury blow in the 51st minute when centre-back Scott McKenna pulled up with a hamstring injury when racing to reach the ball ahead of Obika.

After treatment on the pitch McKenna walked off the pitch and was replaced by Mikey Devlin.

It will be a concern for Scotland with McKenna a first choice centre-back and the Euro 2020 play-off with Israel looming in three weeks.

Aberdeen had a goal chalked off in the 55th minute when Kennedy delivered a superb cross from the left and Main met it and headed home from 12 yards.

It was ruled out for offside. However Main was onside and had timed his run to meet the ball perfectly.

In the 63rd minute keeper Joe Lewis dived to save a vicious 25 yard drive from Jamie McGrath.

Aberdeen made it 2-0 in injury time when substitute Sam COSGROVE was clumsily bundled over in the box by Sam Foley after racing onto a loose pass-back from Jamie McGrath.

COSGROVE calmly converted the resultant spot kick.

ABERDEEN: Lewis, Logan, Taylor, McKenna, Considine, Ojo, Campbell, Ferguson, Kennedy, McGinn, Main.

Subs: Devlin (for McKenna 54), Cosgrove (for Campbell 74), Bryson (for Main 87).

Subs not used: Cerny, Devlin, McGeouch, Anderson, Hernandez.

ST MIRREN: Hladky, Hodson, Waters, McCarthy, Obika, Durmus, Foley, McGrath, Famewo, Macpherson, Jakubiak.

Subs: McAllister (for Jakubiak 46), Chabbi (for Macpherson 72), Andreu (for Durmis 83)

Subs not used: Mullen, Morias, Lyness, Wallace.

Referee: Don Robertson