Aberdeen agree fee for Ross County starlet and McInnes confirms NY Red Bulls interest in Cosgrove

Aberdeen have agreed a fee with Ross County for 18-year-old midfielder Mark Gallagher.
The Newcastle-born midfielder will undergo a medical at Pittodrie on Monday.
McInnes said: “I’m reluctant to talk about that but we have agreed a fee with Ross County and he will be here next week.
“He’s a player we have watched against our own development team and are really impressed with him.
“We think he is a young player who has got a chance so that’s why we have brought him in to our development squad.”
The Dons manager also confirmed there has been interest in 21-goal striker Sam Cosgrove from New York Red Bulls.
Cosgrove netted his 21st goal of the season as the Dons defeated Dumbarton 1-0 this afternoon to reach the fifth round of the Scottish Cup.
McInnes said: “I’m led to believe they have been watching him and I’m led to believe he is a player of interest.
“But there has been no offers or conversations with our chairman about that so far.
“Whether we anticipate offers or whatever that might well come in I don’t think the MLS is the next destination for Sam but we don’t know until we get an offer.”
McInnes also said the Dons made an attempt on Friday to sign St Johnstone winger Matty Kennedy, ahead of today’s 1-0 Scottish Cup win against Dumbarton.
Kennedy has already signed a pre-contract agreement to join the Dons in the summer.