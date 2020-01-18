Aberdeen agree fee for Ross County starlet and McInnes confirms NY Red Bulls interest in Cosgrove

Aberdeen have agreed a fee with Ross County for 18-year-old midfielder Mark Gallagher.

The Newcastle-born midfielder will undergo a medical at Pittodrie on Monday.

McInnes said: “I’m reluctant to talk about that but we have agreed a fee with Ross County and he will be here next week.​

“He’s a player we have watched against our own development team and are really impressed with him.​

“We think he is a young player who has got a chance so that’s why we have brought him in to our development squad.​”

The Dons manager also confirmed there has been interest in 21-goal striker Sam Cosgrove from New York Red Bulls.

Cosgrove netted his 21st goal of the season as the Dons defeated Dumbarton 1-0 this afternoon to reach the fifth round of the Scottish Cup.

McInnes said: “I’m led to believe they have been watching him and I’m led to believe he is a player of interest.​

“But there has been no offers or conversations with our chairman about that so far.​

“Whether we anticipate offers or whatever that might well come in I don’t think the MLS is the next destination for Sam but we don’t know until we get an offer.​”

McInnes also said the Dons made an attempt on Friday to sign St Johnstone winger Matty Kennedy, ahead of today’s 1-0 Scottish Cup win against Dumbarton.

Kennedy has already signed a pre-contract agreement to join the Dons in the summer.